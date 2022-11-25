Exemplary service

Airman 1st Class Cameron Pledger, Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, and Airman 1st Class Shawn Padilla gather on the ceremonial lawn at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Oct. 27. These Airmen have been recognized by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard for exemplary service during Native American Heritage Month in November. 

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bill Guilliam

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the service’s preeminent ceremonial unit, represents all Airmen to the American public, and all Americans to the world. The mantle of representation is especially meaningful to Native American members, who celebrated the dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial during Native American Heritage Month this November.

Guardsmen assigned to the Honor Guard hail from North America’s diverse indigenous communities, including: the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, represented by Airman 1st Class Cameron Pledger; Canada’s Mi’kmaq First Nation, by way of Alaska, represented by Airman 1st Class Shawn Padilla; and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe of South Dakota, represented by Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, a local of New Mexico.