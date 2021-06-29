Andolyn Medina, a 25-year-old doctoral candidate and Ensign in the U.S. Navy, was crowned Miss District of Columbia 2021 on June 13. The Miss Washington, D.C., competition is a preliminary to the nationally televised Miss America competition, which will be held in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun December 2021. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition.
She has been in the Navy since 2019, following in the footsteps of her parents. Both of her parents retired as naval officers. During her interview for the job of Miss D.C., Medina decided to wear her Navy uniform saying, “In that interview, I wanted to go in representing something that is my best self, that makes me feel the most powerful, the most confident version of me. When I thought about that, I thought that there is nothing that made me feel more confident than my Navy uniform.”
Medina competed with 10 other contestants in interview, talent, onstage question, social impact pitch (mini TED Talk) and evening gown to win the title. These are the same phases of competition she will be competing in during the Miss America pageant.
Singing since she was a child, Medina will prepare an operatic vocal to perform during the talent competition at Miss America. Her singing accolades include performing the national anthem at an event for former President Barack Obama and also at the 2012 Miss America competition.
She will spend her year advocating for her platform, “Demand an End: Stop Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking.” Medina chose this platform because of her master’s degree in forensic psychology and also her internship with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
“Part of what we know with human trafficking is that it doesn’t discriminate, but it does exploit the vulnerabilities that exist within our societies,” she said. “Speaking solely for the United States of America, people often think human trafficking is happening everywhere else, but here. It felt very important to me, living and representing the district, to make a platform that is happening in our own backyards, but we aren’t talking enough about.”
If crowned the next Miss America, Medina said the first thing she would want to do is have a conversation with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I’m hoping to be able to talk to them about how we can get human trafficking in the education system, to be mandated to be spread through all of the schools in the United States,” said Medina. “I would also want to talk about things affecting the military and veterans, and also mental health.”
So far, Medina will be one of three service women competing at Miss America. Both Miss Colorado and Miss Idaho are in the Army.
Medina, who competed for Miss D.C. during her off-time from her duties in the Navy, said her fellow naval officers have been supportive and are excited for her winning the DC competition.