No place like home plate

Air Force District of Washington Commander Maj. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp joined his airmen for the Salute to Service event at Nationals Park on Aug. 13. The airmen enjoyed club house hospitality, premium home plate seating, and a third inning shout out on the NatsHD Scoreboard as they waved their caps in support of the Washington Nationals, who faced off against the Cincinnati Reds. The Nationals offer premium seating in the Washington Nationals Stadium — Delta Sky 360club for select military groups and their families during every home game and attendees receive a standing ovation from fans.

 U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. John Ross and Master Sgt. Armaani Lyle

Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews