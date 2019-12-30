A plane crash in Prince George's County Sunday has left a New York man dead, according to Maryland State Police.
A MSP news release stated the victim is Gordon Allen, 61, of Bronx, N.Y.
According to a preliminary investigation, Allen died when his plan crashed into the 6300 block of Chestnut Avenue in New Carrollton at approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
The plane crashed into the carport of a single-family home, then struck a vehicle; both the plane and the vehicle then caught fire, according to the release.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured. At least 18 homes lost power as a result of the crash, according to the release.
Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the crash.
The plane had departed College Park Airport just minutes before crashing, according to the release.
The Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department responded to the scene to put out the fire from the crash. The Prince George's County and New Carrollton police departments also responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were also notified.
The release stated that the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.