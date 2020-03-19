Oxon Hill clerk allegedly set on fire in robbery

Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged a man for the attempted murder of a convenience store employee.
The suspect, Raymond Williams, 25, of Southeast, Washington, D.C., is also charged with arson for setting the store on fire after throwing a burning liquid on the clerk.
According to a PGPD news release, at approximately 3:55 a.m. on March 14, patrol officers responded to a convenience store in the 5500 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill for the report of a fire.
The officers located the victim, an adult male who works at the store, suffering significant burns to his face and body.
Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Williams, had come into the store posing as a customer.
The suspect allegedly approached the counter with a cup in his hand containing a liquid that smelled like gasoline.
The suspect allegedly asked the victim for a pack of cigarettes, then, when the victim turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect allegedly started a fire in the cup he was holding.
As the victim turned back around, the suspect allegedly doused the victim’s face with the ignited gasoline. The suspect then jumped the counter and grabbed approximately 20 packs of cigarettes and ran from the store. The fire began to spread throughout the business and a witness called 911.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is being treated for critical burns. PGPD officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect.
The officers located Williams several minutes later at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Kenmont Road in Oxon Hill.
The stolen cigarettes were allegedly recovered from the suspect’s bag. Williams allegedly confessed to the crimes.
The Prince George’s County Police Department charged Williams with attempted murder, first degree assault, armed robbery, first degree arson and additional charges. Willaims is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been ordered held on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 301-772-4905.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
