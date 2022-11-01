Mark Benjamin Sanders, 55, of Oxon Hill was charged with one felony for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and three felony charges for theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
Sanders is accused of stealing four vehicles between Jan. 22 and Sept. 2 from four car dealerships around the Waldorf area.
According to charging documents, Sanders is alleged to show up at the dealerships to look at a vehicle, then swap the real key fob for the car with a fake one and then drive away.
Police say Sanders was caught by Fairfax County, Va., police on Sept. 27 in connection with the similar alleged thefts.
He was allegedly identified by video surveillance of committing the fob switches in Charles County.
The total value of the four stolen cars — a 2017 Nissan Maxima, a 2018 Acura MDX, a 2019 Dodge Durango and a 2020 Acura MDX — was $135,410.
A summons was issued for Sanders on Oct. 18 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 28.
Woman, 21, indicted for possession of destructive device
Latrice Joneah Williams, 21, of Upper Marlboro was indicted on Oct. 21 on two felonies of possession of a destructive device and three misdemeanors for attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson and malicious destruction of property.
Williams was arrested in May in connection to an alleged incident at the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf on Oct. 14, 2021.
She is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a residence, igniting landscaping near the home.
Police say video surveillance captured Williams stepping out of a dark colored vehicle to throw an incendiary device toward another vehicle in the driveway before she sped off.
Man, 31, arrested for rape
Alexander Benson Wells Jr., 31, of Oxon Hill was charged with felony second-degree rape and a misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense on Oct. 19.
Charging documents state that on Oct. 19 Charles sheriff’s officers were notified of a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf. Officers met with a woman who accused Wells of sexually assaulting her on Oct. 18.
According to charging documents, Wells is accused of pushing the woman down on a couch and sexually assaulting her using his fingers. Police say he admitted to committing the act after an argument about the woman’s alleged infidelity.
An arrest warrant for Wells was executed on Oct. 20. He was released on his own recognizance on Oct. 21 and is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 18.