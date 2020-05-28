You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Oxon Hill resident deployed with U.S. 7th Fleet

Oxon Hill resident deployed with U.S. 7th Fleet

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rhandy Domigpe of Oxon Hill communicates with the bridge watch team during low visibility watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch

Latest e-Edition

Newsletters