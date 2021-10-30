The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating two separate crashes that killed three people this week.
The department's collision analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a double fatal collision that occurred late last Wednesday night in Camp Springs. The drivers of the two involved cars were killed. The first deceased driver has been identified as 52-year-old Leona Flint of District Heights. The name of the second driver will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family has been notified.
On Oct. 27, 2021, at approximately 11:45 pm, officers responded to Allentown Road near Leon Street for a collision involving two cars. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in either car.
The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified driver was heading westbound on Allentown Road approaching Leon Street, for reasons that remain under investigation, he entered the eastbound lanes traveling in the wrong direction. His car crashed head-on into Flint’s car.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422. Please refer to case number 21-0049646.
The department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit is also investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred the next night in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 28-year-old Jamaul Johnson of Washington, D.C.
On Oct. 28, 2021, at approximately 11:20 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck as he attempted to cross Oxon Hill Road. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422. Please refer to case 21-0049853.
