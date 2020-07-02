Palombi, Hoyer win their parties' nominations in CD5

Chris Palombi held off Doug Sayers to win the Republican Party nomination for U.S. House District 5, while incumbent Steny Hoyer took the Democratic Party’s nod once again.
Final unofficial results from the June 2 primary election show that in the race for the Republican nomination for House District 5, Palombi defeated second-place Doug Sayers, 36% to 29.8%.
Palombi won Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, while Sayers won Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.
The main difference was Palombi’s big lead in Calvert, where he had 49.5% to Sayers’ 21.4%. Districtwide, Kenneth Lee, Lee Havis and Bryan DuVal Cubero trailed with 15.3, 11 and 7.9%, respectively.
In the race for the Democratic nomination in HD5, challenger Mckayla Wilkes ate into Hoyer’s lead, pushing Hoyer below 70%. Hoyer had 64.6% to Wilkes’ 26.7%. Three other candidates posted in single digits, ranging from 2% to 4%.
Hoyer and Palombi will face independent candidate Rashad Lloyd in the general election Nov. 3.
Statewide presidential primary results show President Donald Trump won the state’s Republican delegates with 87.1% compared to former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld’s 12.9%.
On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden won with 83.9%. Sen. Bernie Sanders had 7.7% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren 2.5%..
Maryland was one of eight states plus Washington, D.C., to vote on June 2. Counting those tallies, Biden clinched his party’s nomination for the Nov. 3 general election.
According to their respective parties’ websites, the Libertarian and Green parties have not yet qualified for the general election ballot in Maryland.
The deadline for submitting signatures is Aug. 3, according to elections.maryland.gov.
