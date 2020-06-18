Park and Planning announces virtual summer clubhouses

Announces Registration for Virtual Summer Clubhouses
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation announces the registration for our virtual summer clubhouses beginning this week, according to an M-NCPPC news release. Parents and guardians can go online to view the guide at pgparks.com/Virtual Summer Clubhouses and review all of the options.
Summer clubhouses will be available for youth, ages 6 to 17, (up to 21 for Therapeutic Recreation programs), from June 29 through August 14. Registration begins for Prince George’s County residents only on June 15 and for everyone else on June 22. A PARKS DIRECT account is required for registration. The cost is $10/per one week session. *The June 29th week sessions are $8/week (due to the July 3rd closure) for the Independence Day Holiday.
“In addition to keeping our parks and outdoor spaces open for activities and recreation, we wanted to provide engaging and creative activities for youth this summer, in a safe and responsible way,” Bill Tyler, M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and recreation director, said in the release. “As soon as our facility doors closed, the recreation programmers began creating content for an online experience that young people enjoy. We are offering activities to make them move, to make them think, to make them imagine and create, and just let them have some fun. It is summer after all,” concludes Tyler.
The Virtual Clubhouses are designed to provide a safe space online for youth to engage with their peers. Clubhouses will help youth build confidence by learning new experiences and enhance academic success through continued structured programming utilizing the Microsoft TEAMS platform, download here.
A variety of activities will be available including STEAM, sports, arts, music, theater, and more. Some of the Clubhouses include:
• About that Healthy Life Clubhouse, which promotes fitness, nutrition, and developing a positive self-image.
• Visual Arts Clubhouse that will include weekly topics such as ceramics, drawing, painting, comic-con, manga, and photography.
• Virtual Clubhouses offered in Spanish only including “Fotografia: La belleza esta en los ojos de quien la observa.” Participants must have a high proficiency level in Spanish to participate.
• Athlete Prep Clubhouse which will help teens prepare to become an NCAA student-athlete by gaining off-the-field preparation including SAT prep and the use of social media.
• Therapeutic Recreation Summer Enrichment Virtual Clubhouse that is designed specifically for Prince George’s County youth and teens with disabilities. Activities will include arts, crafts, games, environmental education, and more.
• Exploring Nature and History Clubhouse, which will include activities that help young people learn the history of their family trees, take a virtual “ride” down the Patuxent River and uncover untold stories of Prince George’s County.
Please contact the Customer Service Help Desk at CustomerService@pgparks.com or 301-699-2255.
The Department of Parks and Recreation delivers an award-winning park system through progressive, innovative leadership and a commitment to the community and the environment in Prince George’s County. For more on the Department of Parks and Recreation, visit www.pgparks.com and stay connected on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, YouTube, and Instagram. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation encourages and supports the participation of individuals with disabilities in all programs and services. Register at least a minimum of two weeks in advance of the program start date to request and receive a disability accommodation.