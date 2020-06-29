Parks and rec announces available amenities

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that more amenities are now available for Prince George’s County residents and visitors as the department gradually reopens its facilities to the public.
Effective Wednesday, July 1, the department has opened:
• All outdoor pools, with reduced capacity. Pools will also have shorter operating hours on July 4.
• Trap and Skeet Center.
• Bladensburg Waterfront Park and Patuxent River Park with limited access to the boat ramp, canoe, and kayak launch dock.
• Playgrounds
• Select permitted athletic fields. For information on the select fields, patrons should email Athletic.Permits@pgparks.com.
Effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Department will reopen Cosca, Fairland, and Watkins tennis bubbles with court reservations accepted, starting Thursday, July 2 by phone and online. The tennis bubble at Fairland is the only part of the complex that will open on July 8. The rest of the complex remains closed to the public.
“We continue to follow the guidance of health officials as we make available more recreational activities for our patrons. We are excited to open our pools and provide a variety of activities for all ages as we continue to do our part to keep our community safe,” states M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation Director, Bill Tyler.
The department will also provide expanded services, hours and programs at its three golf courses, including restarting one of its junior golf programs, First Tee. For more details about First Tee, visit TheFirstTeeDC.org.
Additionally, the department is cancelling all of its outdoor festivals and large events through October 31.
The department continues to urge residents and visitors to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. As a reminder:
• Outdoor tennis courts are open.
• Parks and trails remain open for activities such as hiking, biking, or walking.
• Restrooms and portable toilets remain closed.
Cookouts are not permitted in parks until further notice. Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited in the parks.
Customer Service can be reached at CustomerService@pgparks.com or at 301-699-2255.