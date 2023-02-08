This is the first of a two-part series on Maryland invasive species. This article deals with what we know while the next story will focus on what can be done.
It’s a crisp, sunny morning in early January when Robert Willey steps into some foliage choked with such invasive species as wineberry, English ivy and privet. Willey, who is volunteering to help clear the unwanted plants from Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County, steps over a log, ducks under some low-hanging branches and walks into a slight clearing before he starts up his chainsaw.
A few minutes later, Willey emerges from the underbrush, the chain on his chainsaw hanging limply. The invasive species, it appears, will not go away without a fight.
“We’re hoping to get rid of whatever we can,” said Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust President Frank Allen of the regular endeavor, which drew 10 volunteers last month. “We’ll be lucky if we can get half an acre.”
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website, among the invasive species in the state are 15 fish including the blue and flathead catfish, grass carp and northern snakehead; 11 crustaceans such as the Chinese mitten and European green crabs and the rusty and virile crayfish; and nine insects that include the emerald ash borer, gypsy moth and brown marmorated stink bug.
Others include the Canada goose, mute swan, nutria and four varieties of Nematodes, not to mention the many invasive plant species growing in the state.
“I think that people are not very well educated in terms of invasive species and I think a lot of that is because it’s constantly changing the species that are considered invasive,” said Rachael Bateman, College of Southern Maryland associate of science environmental studies program coordinator. “Because we’re constantly moving around the planet, living species are constantly being moved around as well and a lot of times accidentally. You can have a new invasive species that kind of comes out of nowhere.”
Bateman said when a new species is introduced they are known as exotics, but when they start disrupting the environment they are then known as invasives.
And there are plenty of invasives wreaking havoc throughout Maryland’s forests, grasslands and waterways, one of which is English ivy.
“The problem is this ivy is a real thug,” Allen said. “It gets up in the trees and chokes them, kills them and actually physically pulls them down. Ivy League schools are catching on and getting rid of it because they’re pulling the facades right off buildings.”
As far as wineberry is concerned, Allen said it’s a nice plant and has good fruit, “But again it’s crowding out everything. You can see how thick it is here so it prevents anything else from coming up.”
Allen said wineberry spreads naturally in this environment.
“The seeds are edible for birds, the birds eat the seeds, the birds poop and that spreads it,” he said. “And that’s true with a lot of invasives.”
Bateman said phragmites, which primarily grows near brackish water, is considered one of the top 10 invasives in the state because “it is so problematic. It’s one of those species that has the ability to out compete the natural species, and that’s really when invasive species really become problematic.”
She added that such invasive species as mint, Bradford pear and kudzu are perhaps not that well known.
“I think people have seen it and probably not known” it is an invasive species, Bateman said of the vine-like kudzu. It grows “really, really quickly and chokes other species out.”
Then there’s bamboo, which Bateman said can grow 1.5 inches in an hour. She added, “It’s not even the vertical growth that is problematic. It has the ability to spread horizontally.”
In 2002, Maryland biologists were stunned to learn of a population of snakehead in a Crofton pond. The snakehead — native to parts of Africa and Asia — has a voracious appetite and can even travel over land in search of waterways. After the initial discovery in the state, it was soon found in the Potomac and Patuxent rivers.
“They are kind of tough to kill and very adept at moving around and finding new areas to colonize, so they’ve been a difficult problem as well,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Program Manager Joseph Love, who added snakeheads consume native species such as sunfish, white and yellow perch and killifish. “There are some concerns that as they expand they will encounter species that Maryland is really concerned about, like maybe the black-banded sunfish and Chesapeake log perch.”
Other unwelcome inhabitants now in most of Maryland’s waterways are the flathead and blue catfishes, the latter of which Love said was legally introduced in the 1970s into Virginia’s James and Rappahannock rivers as a trophy fishery.
“I think it was thought they wouldn’t spread from those freshwater zones,” he said. “But that proved incorrect.”
Referring to blue catfish and snakehead, Love said the two species thrive in slightly different habitats and occupy different lifestyles, but “we consider them both invasive fishes that are not supposed to be here. They both have potential negative implications for our ecosystems, and because of that we regard them as invasive.”
