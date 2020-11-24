On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Prince George’s County Association of REALTORS (PGCAR) hosted a Thanksgiving Meal Drive-By co-sponsored by Damion Lee and Michelle Riddick of The L.E.E. Way Foundation and Giant Food. Members of the Association’s Community Service Committee and Young Professionals Network joined volunteers from The L.E.E. Way Foundation on Friday to prepare and pack holiday food gift bags. The gift bags were delivered on Saturday morning to 75 families in need at a drive-by event held at PGCAR’s offices in Landover.
“2020 has been a challenging year. Our Thanksgiving Food Drive-By is a way for REALTORS to support families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of providing them with a sense of normalcy and bring joy this holiday season. It is important to support the communities where we live, work, and play.”, stated PGCAR President, Shameeka Price.
YPN Chair, Carole Webb shared; “Through the assistance of the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services, 75 families were identified and invited to receive a dinner consisting of a whole turkey along with all of the fixings of a traditional holiday feast, including dessert.”
The L.E.E. Way Foundation’s co-founder Michelle Riddick stated; “It’s important for The L.E.E. Way Foundation to partner with PGCAR to give meals to families in need during this season. We’re in a pandemic and it’s difficult for some people to have a traditional Thanksgiving holiday. We want to help provide that for them.”
The L.E.E. Way Foundation was founded by NBA’s Damion Lee of the Golden State Warriors and Michelle Riddick. The L.E.E. Way Foundation’s goal is “to provide a sense of community and safe environment for the youth around the world. Focusing on self-esteem, team-work, relationship building, communication, and leadership skills they strive to give youth an opportunity to be heard and room to grow.”