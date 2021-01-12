This January, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) presents a wide range of virtual and special events for all ages. Commemorate the Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at the Interpreting MLK Jr.’s Legacy and Ending Voter Suppression event on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., featuring Andrea Blackman of the Civil Rights Room at Nashville Public Library and Taos Wynn of The King Center.
Then a week later, join New York Times bestselling author, Kate Andersen Brower as she discusses the presidency and presidential inaugurations on Inauguration Eve 2021, Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
On Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., the library invites the community to a Virtual Town Hall with our CEO Roberta Phillips. The topic is the PGCMLS Strategic Framework 2021-2024.
Check out these featured author, filmmaker, kids and teen virtual events all free at the library.
Interpreting MLK Jr.’s Legacy and Ending Voter Suppression
Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. | Adults
The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System and Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission commemorate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday with a discussion of his legacy and its influence on contemporary efforts to end voter suppression against Black Americans as part of the Voting: Democracy in Action series.
Featured speakers include Andrea Blackman, Division Manager for Special Collections, Nashville Public Library (and curator of the Civil Rights Room) and Taos Wynn, a Georgia-based community organizer and director of Nonviolence 365 at The King Center. Supported in part by the Maryland Humanities launches the Voices and Votes Electoral Engagement Project, made possible by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative.
The Academy Stories/Admissions with Ellen Ann Fentress and Neely Tucker
Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Writer-filmmaker Ellen Ann Fentress has spent the last decade capturing ways that the South’s racial past affects its present.
Isabel Wilkerson on Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents — Maryland Libraries Together
Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. | Teens & Adults
In her critically acclaimed book, Isabel Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America. She explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative, how America throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Registration required.
Inauguration Eve Special Event: Kate Andersen Brower in Conversation
Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. | Adults
New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower discusses the presidency and presidential inaugurations for this special event. An expert in White House history and the presidency, her most recent books are “Team of Five: The Presidents Club in the Age of Trump” and children’s book “Exploring the White House: Inside America’s Most Famous Home.”
Kids Events:
Bilingual Read Aloud (Chinese/English)
Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. | Ages 5 and under
Stories, Fingerplays, and songs presented in Chinese and English.
ASL Storytelling
Fridays, 10 a.m. | Ages 5-12
Join our weekly ASL Storytelling event for American Sign Language speakers. Voiceover narration is provided.
Biblioniños (Spanish read aloud)
Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. | Ages 5 and under
Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en español.
Crafternoon: Salt Painting
Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. | Ages 5-12
Create salt paintings using household items and your imaginations.
Crafternoon: Snowy Owls
Friday, January 22 at 3 pm | Ages 12 and under
Join us as we use cotton balls to paint snowy owls for winter!
Teen Events:
Show Me the Money: Understanding Financial Aid and Scholarships
Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. | Teens
Interested in applying to college? Join the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System and the college application specialist for a breakdown of the college financial aid process. Understand what the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is used for, what the CSS Profile is, and how scholarships may impact your financial aid package.
YA Book Discussion: Six of Crows
Thursday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. | Teens