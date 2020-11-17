The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is honored to serve all Prince George’s County residents by providing access to services, educational resources, and engaging programs that support community needs and a high quality of life. PGCMLS is proud to announce the launch of its Strategic Framework 2021-2024, which will guide the work of the library over the next three years with a new mission, vision, values, and strategic focus areas. The framework provides a foundation for ongoing collaborations between PGCMLS staff, the Board of Library Trustees, and community members to strengthen the Library’s role as a responsive and trusted community-driven organization.
The library’s new mission, vision, and values reflect the community’s heritage and a bold and aspirational approach to the future.
Mission: We build relationships that support discovery by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences.
Vision: We provide a collaborative foundation within the community for all Prince Georgians to create the world they want to see.
Values: We are Prince George’s Proud and put community first by being welcoming, curious, accessible, kind, collaborative and resilient.
Strategic Framework 2021-2024 is the result of an 18-month strategic planning process led by the PGCMLS staff strategic planning team, the PGCMLS Board of Library Trustees, Margaret Sullivan Studio and Ashana Crichton of Arc Growth.
“Our strategic planning process was highly collaborative and focused on gathering and analyzing community feedback to shape the future of the library,” said Roberta Phillips, the library’s chief executive officer. “I am grateful to and proud of all who participated in shaping the future of PGCMLS.”
Community input and feedback will be essential to setting implementation goals for the Strategic Framework over the next year. Special initiatives will focus on five strategic focus areas: inclusion, literacy and learning, personal achievement, creativity, and healthy living. These focus areas align with the Prince George’s County government’s “Proud Priorities” and Forward Task Force Report, which respond to the immediate and long-term goals for developing a stronger Prince George’s County.
“For many community members, the library is the most frequent and visible point of contact with the county’s government, providing access not just to library resources, but also to many services supplied by other public and private sector organizations. This makes collaboration and innovation key to the library’s efforts to unlock and expand our community’s potential,” said Brett Crawford, President of the Board of Library Trustees.
Community members may explore the Library’s new Strategic Framework Microsite to learn more about the Library’s path into the future. Feedback and suggestions are welcome and may be submitted to pr@pgcmls.info. A downloadable version of Strategic Framework 2021-2024, featuring artwork by Prince George’s County-based artist Jay Durrah, is available here.
The library will host two virtual community conversations to introduce Strategic Framework 2021-2024 and answer any questions. Both events are open to the public. Visit pgcmls.info/events for more information.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.: Community Conversation with Roberta Phillips (registration not required).
- Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.: Strategic Framework Virtual Town Hall (registration required).