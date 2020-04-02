PGCPS announces distance learning plans

Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools, announced the planned rollout of distance learning for elementary, middle and high school students in an email to parents and community members Monday.
Last week, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all Maryland public schools will remain closed at least through Friday, April 24, and possibly longer.
“While many families and students are accustomed to completing assignments using an online platform, for others this may be a completely new experience,” Goldson said in the email. “I want to emphasize that we do not expect you and your family to replace our professional educators. This shift to online learning is one of necessity and a journey that we will take together. We do not expect this transition to be seamless or perfect; we will make course changes and course corrections as we go. However, I am confident that together we will adapt to this new reality and be better for it.”
The school system's “Continuity of Learning” program is set to unfold in two stages, with one week off for spring break.
During phase one, staff will:
Submit third quarter grades.
Begin providing professional learning to educators in various online platforms to ensure a quality distance learning experience for teachers and students.
Begin setting up virtual classrooms.
Distribute laptops to those in need.
Reconnect with K-12 families and invite students to their Google classrooms.
Reconnect with K-12 colleagues and professional learning communities.
During phase two, educators will:
Deliver virtual lessons.
Maintain communication with families and students.
Provide virtual support for students in need of assistance.
Reconnect with PreK families and invite students to their Google Classrooms.
Online instruction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 14. Due to the distance learning structure, daily learning will not be equivalent to a six-hour day.
While distance learning will not be structured as a typical school day, the school system does expect to maintain key aspects of the classroom experience: collaboration with peers, daily lessons and experimentation with individualized and innovative techniques, according to the release.
“Our distance learning model will be inclusive of a blend of approaches to learning activities; independent, self-paced work; virtual office hours to check for understanding and submission of assignments. This is to maintain an academic connection and flexibility for students, teachers and families,” Goldson said in the release.
There will be no online instruction for students from Monday, April 6 through Monday, April 13 due to spring break. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, April 9, Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13.
Elementary
Elementary school content
Monday – Mathematics, science
Tuesday – Reading, social studies
Wednesday – Mathematics, science
Thursday – Reading, social studies
Friday – Electives
From Monday through Thursday, elementary school students will experience two 30- to 45-minute virtual lessons — mathematics and science or reading and social studies — between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All core content assignments are due Friday of each week.
Each school will host elective courses on a rotating schedule on Fridays. Elective courses include art, physical education, music and health. All elective assignments are due one week after the assignment is posted. Recorded lessons will be posted in Google Classroom for students to review independently. Printed materials will be available for pick up at all student meal sites.
For co-taught classrooms, the core content teacher will add the ESOL and/or special education teacher to the Google Classroom as a co-teacher.
Middle and high school
Middle school content
Monday – Reading/English language arts
Tuesday – Mathematics
Wednesday – Science
Thursday – Social studies
Friday – Electives
High school content
Monday – English
Tuesday – Mathematics
Wednesday – Science
Thursday – Social studies
Friday - Electives
From Monday through Thursday, middle and high school students will experience one 30- to 45-minute virtual lesson — English, mathematics, science or social studies — between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two assignments will be given for each lesson. All core content assignments are due two days after the lesson is taught.
Each school will host elective courses on Fridays. Elective courses include art, physical education, world languages, music and health. Middle schools will have a rotating schedule of electives while all high school elective classes will meet every Friday. All elective assignments are due one week after the assignment is posted. Recorded lessons will be posted in Google Classroom for students to review independently. Printed materials will be available for pick up at all student meal sites.
For co-taught classrooms, the core content teacher will add the ESOL and/or special education teacher to the Google Classroom as a co-teacher.
Chromebook distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, through Friday, April 3, at each child’s boundary school in the parking lot. Information will be placed on the school’s webpage. Parents will also receive a robocall with specific dates for pick-up. If there is inclement weather, check the PGCPS website and PGCPS-TV (Verizon 38/Xfinity 96) for a new distribution date. Bring a parent ID, student report card and an ink pen to complete the appropriate forms. Families who completed the survey or communicated their needs to teachers and administrators will receive priority distribution.
Those who did not complete the online access survey should do so now on the PGCPS website. For more information on the survey, email T3@pgcps.org.
Working with Comcast and Verizon, Prince George’s County Public Schools has committed $2 million to cover the cost of internet access for families in need. We will assist families of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals (FARMS) in signing up for Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which provides affordable high-speed internet at home. The school system will help non-FARMS families obtain a Comcast or Verizon hotspot or home internet access.
Additionally, wifi access points at several schools will be available starting Tuesday, April 14, for anyone with a PGCPS email account to log on from the school parking lot or within close proximity to the school.
Recently, a donor has committed $100,000 to ensure that every senior will have internet access for the rest of the school year. Additional donations and commitments will be announced. Donations can be made to the Connect PGCPS Fund through the Excellence in Education Foundation for PGCPS.
Monday, March 30 will remain the end of the third quarter. From Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, students will be allowed to electronically submit any work assigned or expected to be turned in during the initial two-week closure. Students who are unable to submit assignments electronically will not be penalized. Any work identified by the teacher as enrichment during the two-week closure will not be graded. The fourth quarter will begin Tuesday, April 14. Students will earn a Pass (P) or Incomplete (I) grade at the conclusion of the quarter. Final grades will represent a letter grade from the first three quarters and an explanation included on all transcripts that fourth-quarter grades were earned remotely.
More information is available at www1.pgcps.org.