The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information on a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Oxon Hill on Sunday night. The victim is 56-year-old Richard Speers of Oxon Hill.
On Oct. 4, at approximately 9:35 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 5300 block of Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Salisbury Road for a pedestrian collision. Once on scene, officers located the pedestrian, Speers, unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway struck Speers in the roadway. That vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators believe Speers was in or near the crosswalk at the time of the collision.
At this time, investigators do not have information on a make or model of the vehicle that struck the victim.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.