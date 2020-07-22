On July 17 at around 8:25 p.m., Prince George’s Police Department responded to the 15000 block of Livingston Road for a collision involving a single SUV.
According to a PGPD press release, 35-year old Johvani Cruz of Indian Head was driving southbound on Livingston Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his SUV left the roadway. The SUV struck a brick and concrete fence post and ultimately overturned, according to the press release.
Cruz was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating and has asked that anyone with information should call their office at 301-731-4422. If callers wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.