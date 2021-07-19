A transgender woman is dead following a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in Suitland.
The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit identified the 20-year-old victim as Tavahn Ashton, who, according to a press release from PGPD, went by the name Taya.
According to the release, officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive for a shooting around 9:55 p.m. The victim was located inside of her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. PGPD officials said they have "uncovered no evidence suggesting Taya's murder was due to her gender identity, but as in all cases, we explore all possibilities."
However, the department stated that they do not believe this crime to be random.
Anyone with information that could help detectives can reach out by calling 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0032181.