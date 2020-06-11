Pharmacy curbside pick-up service ends

The 11th Medical Group Pharmacy curbside pick-up will no longer be available at Malcolm Grow Medical Center beginning last week.
Both the main pharmacy at MGMC and the refill pharmacy located inside the Base Exchange will be open for prescription pick-up only.
The main pharmacy will continue to process all new prescriptions. Call ahead activation is required using the Pharmacy Activation Line (1-888-999-1212, Options 1-2-3-2-2).
Refills can still be requested using the NCR Refill line (1-800-377-1723) or www.tricareonline.com and picked up at the Refill Pharmacy inside the BX. Patients picking up prescriptions will be screened at entry control points prior to being permitted to enter MGMC.
The 11th MDG leadership provided clarity on the reason for the change of pharmacy services.
“The temporary pharmacy curbside capability was made possible by utilizing medical manpower from clinics closed due to COVID-19,” said Chief Master Sgt. Bill Schumacher, 11th MDG superintendent. “With those clinics reopening for face-to-face patient care, that manpower is needed in their primary work center.”
Schumaker explained the overarching governance for these changes and spoke about safety as well.
“Both the Main Pharmacy and the Refill Pharmacy have implemented the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ‘Guidance for Pharmacies’ to minimize risk of exposure for staff and patients, which includes installing plexiglass at their windows and floor decals to encourage social distancing while patients wait in line.”
Though services fluctuate as needed, The 11th MDG is steadfast in their mission accomplishment.
“We are confident that we will continue to be able to take care of our pharmacy patients in the safest way possible and appreciate all of the support and understanding throughout the significant changes in operations we have endured over the last few months.”
The writer is a master sergeant with the 11th Wing Public Affairs.