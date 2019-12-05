Two members of the Piscataway Indian tribe taught and danced their history Saturday for over a dozen visitors to the Education Center at Piscataway Park in Accokeek. The pair was invited to the park as part of Native American Heritage Month.
Natalie Proctor, current tribal chairwoman of the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians of the Wild Turkey Clan, and her daughter, Crystal Proctor, talked about cultural differences and similarities, and about what it meant to be a full Piscataway Indian descendent before launching into a series of participatory dances. Crystal sang and provided drum rhythms while Natalie led the dances.
Crystal introduced her mother by noting, “My father and my mother are fourth cousins. They are related. My mother’s last name is Proctor; my father’s last name is Proctor. There is no one historically down my grandparents’ line who are anything else but Piscataway.”
“Whatever you want to say about it is your opinion,” she added.
Later, Natalie, recounted, “There are currently only about 2,000 Piscataway tribal members today.” In 2010, the U.S. Census listed 1,839 Piscataway members.
“The Wild Turkey Clan has about 500 members,” she said.
Crystal said the name of the program, “kentakatam,” is the Algonquian word for “let us dance.”
Natalie explained that some of the dances they were about to do were instructional in nature, others were social. She said, “Our dancing as the way demonstrated in Hollywood movies, with Italians dressed up as Indians, is the furthest thing from the truth.”
The first dance, mimicking a robin hunting for worms, was intended to instruct youngsters in spring planting or preparing food. It required the audience to squat, then jump up and bob up and down about the room repeatedly.
One dance depicted a snake, with the dancers coiling about the room in a single line following the lead dancer who represented the head of the snake. At a point in the dance, the tail of the line switches with the head and the group follows the new leader.
Another, more social dance required the audience to pair off and hold hands as they shuffle danced in a great circle to the beat of a drum. The first pair then makes a bridge with their upraised arms and other couples dance through their upraised arms, before they, too, form an upraised bridge.
Another dance ends with all the dancers rushing to meet in the center of the floor.
The dances were physically demanding, especially for those with a child in their arms, resulting in a few breaks while the participants caught their breath.
Following the kentakatam program, Natalie Proctor in conversation lamented the loss of her native Algonquin language.
“I just speak a few words,” she said. When asked if her tribe ever taught the language, she said, “No, no it was forbidden. Oh, my gosh. They began to strip us of our language very early on.”
“The French, the Dutch, the English absolutely refused to learn to speak Algonquin,” Natalie said. ”So, now our ancestors made the effort to learn English in order to communicate with them, while they were not making that effort at all” to speak our language.
“Since our early contacts with Europeans were business contacts, we needed to communicate with them. So we learned English,” she said. “Eventually our language was forbidden to be spoken, but the English just continued on.”
Natalie, noted that the Piscataway population is declining because of intermarriage.
“You can’t get upset about it, because it is very, very hard. I mean people make fun of us. People look at this culture as if ‘What relevance does it have in today’s society?’” Natalie said.
She said that she has a daughter, Crystal, and son, Pat, who were both raised in the Piscataway culture.
Natalie said she was a Prince Georges County native and went to Surratsville High School, while her children went to Gwyn Park High School. She noted that the Piscataway Nation originally was in both Prince George’s and Charles counties. Cedarville Forest and most of Charles County were the tribe’s winter hunting grounds.
“We do 40 or 50 programs a year,” Natalie said. “November is the busiest month since it’s Native American Heritage Month. So we are invited to a lot of events during that month.”
“We receive no government funding or anything like that. I think people think that Indians get some kind of help. But we don’t. We never have,” she said.
She noted that the Turkey Clan discontinued the annual pow wow on Country Lane in Brandywine a number of years ago, because it became too much work for the clan.
The National Colonial Farm area in Piscataway Park at Accokeek and most of its buildings are owned by the National Park Service, while most of the services in the park are provided by the Accokeek Foundation, according to Kate McGowan, educator for the Accokeek Foundation.
“We normally have two programs a month usually dedicated to colonial history. We invited the Piscataway Indians group this weekend because it is Native American Heritage Month,” McGowan said.
McGowan noted that the park has some National Park Service personnel, but the Accokeek Foundation has a unique cooperative agreement with the Park Service. This agreement grants the foundation rights to operate the Visitor Center and its gift shop, the Education Center, the National Colonial Farm, hiking trails, river access and the foundation offices.
Piscataway National Park covers some 5,000 acres, with all but the 200 acres at the National Colonial Farm privately owned.
While the farm is located in Prince George’s County, some of the park is also in Charles County.