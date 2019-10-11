Advocates held a rally for Prince George's County canines — specifically pit bulls — in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, because those dogs are banned in Prince George's County.
Pit bulls are not a breed of dog, but a designation given to certain breeds or appearances of dogs, often including American and Staffordshire bully and terrier breeds, but also including dogs that resemble any of these breeds, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Since 1997, pit bulls have been banned in Prince George's County and are subject to seizure by animal control under county ordinances.
Hundreds of people, including local and national animal welfare organizations, canine ambassadors and community members rallied in Washington, D.C., where pit bulls are not banned, just across the border with Prince George's to illustrate the arbitrariness of the county's ban, according to a press release.
Lisa LaFontaine, president and CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance, said that when she came to Washington, D.C., 12 years ago to lead what was then the Washington Humane Society, the organization had a policy against adopting pit bulls.
“My first day as CEO, I pulled the team together, and we started the process of ending the long-held, breed-based policy that had resulted in the unnecessary deaths of thousands of dogs,” LaFontaine said.
She said the organization worked in partnership with city leaders and animal advocates to create a safe community for animals and people.
“In D.C., dogs are deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous based on a set of observed, concrete behaviors and criteria, not based on what they look like,” LaFontaine said. “Twelve years after that initial policy change, our community is more balanced and humane, and every day we see and hear from families who have been made more loving and complete by the adoption of one of these wonderful dogs.”
The organization noted that surrounding counties, including Fairfax, Montgomery and Anne Arundel, do not have breed-specific bans.
“We receive calls from Prince George’s County residents every single day who want to surrender their pet to us or are seeking to access our services because they fear any interaction with Prince George’s County animal services will result in their pet being euthanized. As we experienced at our organization, this ban creates barriers in accessing services and creates lack of trust in the community for the animal welfare agency. As a result, critical needs that the agency is there to fulfill are unknown and go unmet,” LaFontaine added.
Other special guests at the event included Matthew White, a combat veteran who turned down housing in Prince George's County to live with his pit-bull type support dog, Nike, in Virginia, and former Baltimore Raven Gerrard Sheppard, who said that when traveling with his dog, Ace, he is forced to find routes that do not cross into Prince George's County.