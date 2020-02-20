Police arrest suspect in Oxon Hill homicide

Homicide Unit detectives with the Prince George’s Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill in January, according to a PGPD news release. Police identified the suspect as Dorian Duvall, 23, of Oxon Hill and have charged him with the murder of Marcus Shabazz of Washington, D.C.
Per the PGPD report, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia requested PGPD assistance in investigating Shabazz’s disappearance. He had been reported missing in the District earlier that week. The investigation resulted in the victim’s body being discovered in a wooded area in the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill. He was located with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the release, through various investigative techniques, Duvall was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
