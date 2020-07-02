Readers of The Maryland Independent, Calvert Recorder and Enterprise

We hope our combined Wednesday/Friday Independence Holiday Edition makes your holiday week more enjoyable. APG of Chesapeake offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd to allow our staff to enjoy a much deserved 4th of July holiday with their friends and family. Watch for our next publication on Wednesday, July 8th. Until then, we wish all of our readers and staff a very happy 4th of July weekend.

Police arrest suspect in Suitland killing

Police arrest suspect in Suitland killing

Wardlaw

 PGPD Photo

On Monday, Prince George’s Police Department Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Suitland. The suspect, Marcus Wardlaw 23, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder in connection with the killing of Kelvin Alston, 33, of Suitland.

According to police reports, at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, patrol officers responded to Brooks Drive in Suitland for a shooting. When they arrived, officers reportedly located the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The fatal shooting allegedly stemmed from an on-going dispute.

Wardlaw was arrested Monday and has allegedly admitted his involvement in the crime, according to police.

Wardlaw is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing for Wardlaw is scheduled on July 29 at the Upper Marlboro courthouse.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0030806.

Latest e-Edition

Newsletters