Police arrest suspect in Suitland killing

On Monday, Prince George’s Police Department Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Suitland. The suspect, Marcus Wardlaw 23, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder in connection with the killing of Kelvin Alston, 33, of Suitland.
According to police reports, at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, patrol officers responded to Brooks Drive in Suitland for a shooting. When they arrived, officers reportedly located the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The fatal shooting allegedly stemmed from an on-going dispute.
Wardlaw was arrested Monday and has allegedly admitted his involvement in the crime, according to police.
Wardlaw is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing for Wardlaw is scheduled on July 29 at the Upper Marlboro courthouse.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0030806.