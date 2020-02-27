The Prince George’s Police Department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit is seeking the community’s assistance in its search for the driver and vehicle that left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Forestville on Friday according to a news release.
The striking vehicle is described as a 2015 or newer white Toyota. The vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian. The release stated that investigators are working to identify that victim, an adult male, and police will release his name once his family is notified.
According to the release, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, patrol officers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue at Forestville Road for a report of a pedestrian collision. Once on scene, officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The release stated that the preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was attempting to cross Pennsylvania Avenue mid-block when he was struck by the Toyota. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.
The vehicle that fled the scene may have front-end driver’s side damage to include the windshield, headlamp and a missing driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com,
