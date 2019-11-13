On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit released the name of the man wanted for a fatal stabbing outside of an Oxon Hill fast food restaurant last week.
According to the PGPD, the suspect is 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. His last known address is the 5500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights. He’s charged with fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill. Anyone who knows McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 301-772-4925.
On Nov. 4, at approximately 7 p.m., patrol officers were called to the fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road for the report of a fight. They discovered Davis outside in the parking lot suffering from a single stab wound. He died a short time later at an area hospital.
According to police reports, the preliminary investigation reveals McClain and the victim apparently got into a brief verbal argument after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food. They both then got out of the line, walked out of the front door together and McClain allegedly stabbed Davis and fled the area.
McClain was first positively identified by a Prince George’s police officer who saw the surveillance images and recognized McClain from previous investigative stops. The PGPD also reported receiving multiple tips from the community.
McClain is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police say McClain is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, do not approach him, call 911.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).