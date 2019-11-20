The Prince George's Police Department's Regional Investigation Division is asking for the community’s assistance in locating three suspects who are linked to 13 package thefts in Prince George's County, according to a news release.
The suspects are Evelyn Eastman,, 24, of no fixed address, Terron Kearney,, 19, of 52nd St. in Northeast, Washington, D.C., and Brian Lindsay, 31, of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast, Washington, D.C. According to the release, police have linked the suspects to thefts in Upper Marlboro, District Heights and Suitland.
These thefts took place Oct. 18-22 and several were recorded on home surveillance systems. In several of the cases, all three suspects are charged. In the remaining, police have charged one or two of the suspects in connection with those particular crimes, according to the release.
“The Regional Investigation Division detectives did an amazing job identifying and charging these suspects. This was no easy task and required hundreds of hours of police work. Theft violates the very basic laws of our society and our agency takes it seriously. Thank you to those who provided videos and photos of these suspects committing these crimes. This was paramount to closing these cases,” Major Sunny Mrotek, Regional Investigation Division commander, stated in the release.
Investigators do believe there could be additional victims in the community who have not reported the crimes. The PGPD urges any other victims of package thefts to contact the police.
Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division at 301-868-8773. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto a mobile device.)