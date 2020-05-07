Police investigate Camp Springs fatal shooting

Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend, according to a PGPD news release. The victim was identified as Jose Romero-Salgado, 22, of District Heights.
According to police, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, patrol officers were called to the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue in Camp Springs for a shooting. Romero-Salgado was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives are working to develop suspect(s) and a motive, according to the release. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0021784.
