The Prince George’s County Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting in Clinton over the weekend according to the news release.
The victim is Stanley Gaskins Jr., 52, of Washington, D.C. According to the release, preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
At approximately 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, patrol officers were called tothe 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road for a shooting. Officers reportedly found Gaskins and a second person, an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. Gaskins was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, the release stated, The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Detectives are currently working to determine a motive for the shooting and identify suspects, the release stated.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
