Police investigate Fairmont Heights shooting

Prince George’s County Police detectives are seeking information in the case of a fatal shooting Friday in the town of Fairmount Heights, according to a PGPD news release. The victim is identified as Elijah Jackson, 32, of no fixed address. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
According to police reports, at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, May 29, patrol officers responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road for the report of a shooting. Jackson was located outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects and motive in this fatal shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0026155.
