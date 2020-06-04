Police investigate Fairmont Heights shooting

Upper Marlboro, MD (20772)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.