Police investigate fatal Brandywine crash

The Prince George’s Police Department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Brandywine according to a PGPD news release. The victim is Nicholas Howard Moore, 37, of Brandywine.
According to the release, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 10, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a collision. Moore, the driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation has indicated that Moore was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that are still under investigation, his truck left the roadway. The truck struck a pillar in front of a building and overturned. No one else was hurt at the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
