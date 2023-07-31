Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Friday in Rosaryville.

The deceased, identified in a press release as Lisa Brown, 64, of Upper Marlboro, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion involved in the crash. She was transported by emergency medical services to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital and pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.


  

ELI WOHLENHAUS