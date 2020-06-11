Police investigate fatal stabbing of teen

Prince George’s Police Department detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing of a teenager Saturday evening, according to a PGPD release.
According to police reports, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, police responded to Walters Lane in District Heights for a report of a stabbing. Police discovered the victim, Denaisha Hyson, 19, of District Heights. Hyson was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has indicated that this was not a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0027458.
