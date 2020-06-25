Police investigate June 6 shooting

The Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into a shooting that occurred June 6 in Capitol Heights. The victim is Russell Buckner Jr., 34, of Capitol Heights, who died of his injuries on June 16.
According to PGPD reports, at approximately 10 p.m. on June 6, patrol officers were called to Leroy Gorham Drive for a shooting. Buckner was discovered outside suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital. He died 10 days later.
Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0027468.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews