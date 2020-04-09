Police investigate two homicides

Prince George’s Police Department homicide unit detectives are working to identify and arrest suspects in the cases of homicides that occurred Saturday and Monday in Capitol Heights and District Heights respectively, according to a pair of news releases from the department.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, officers responded to the 800 block of Kayak Avenue in Capitol Heights for a welfare check. Responding officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police identified the victim as Solomon Brown, 31, of no fixed address. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday, April 6, officers responded to the 6200 block of E. Hil Mar Circle in District Heights for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police identified the victim as Damario Cooper, 30, of District Heights. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
Police are working to identify motives and suspects in both shootings, the release stated.
Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0017765.
