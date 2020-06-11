Police investigate weekend fatal crashes

The Prince George’s Police Department collision analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating two fatal accidents that occurred over the weekend in southern Prince George’s County, according to news releases from PGPD.
According to police reports approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to southbound Indian Head Highway at Berry Road in Accokeek for a single-vehicle collision.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as James Endter, 57, of Fairfax, Va., was traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway when for reasons still under investigation, his car mounted the median strip and struck a pole.
Endter was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.
At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday evening, officers responded to the 12000 block of Brandywine Road in Clinton for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has indicated that Michael Anthony King, 42, of Brandywine was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when for reasons that are under investigation, his car left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree. King was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Anyone with information on these case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews