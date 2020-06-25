Police investigate weekend murder-suicide in Suitland

The Prince George’s Police Department’s homicide unit investigated a murder/suicide that occurred at a Suitland residence early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicated the dead suspect shot and killed one man before turning the gun on himself. The suspect is Addon Rush Jr., 30, of Oxon Hill. The victim is Kevin Williams, 51, of Suitland.
According to PGPD reports, at approximately 12:50 a.m. on June 20, officers responded to St. Barnabas Road for the report of a shooting. They located Rush with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Williams was also located suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both pronounced dead a short time later.
The preliminary investigation indicated Rush shot Williams during an argument.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0029482.
