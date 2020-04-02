Police seek identity of hit-and-run victim

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit last week released a sketch of the man killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run in late February in Forestville. Police are asking the community to call with any information that could help identify the man in order to notify his family. Investigators also continue to search for the involved car and the driver who fled the scene.
According to police reports, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, patrol officers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue at Forestville Road for a report of a pedestrian collision. Officers located the victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police described the unidentified victim as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighed approximately 250 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. The victim was wearing two gray sweatshirts and a blue T-shirt with “Patagonia” on the front. He also had on a black T-shirt with a face from “Deadpool” on the front. He had on black pants, a black “Buffalo David Bitton” jacket and black high-top sneakers.
The striking car is described by police as a model year 2015 or newer white Toyota.
At the time, the car may have had front-end driver’s side damage to include the windshield, headlamp and a missing driver’s side mirror.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has indicated the pedestrian was attempting to cross Pennsylvania Avenue mid-block when he was struck by the Toyota.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews