The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information on a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Upper Marlboro Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Nathan Frazer of Stratham, N.H., according to a PGPD news release.
According to the release, on Nov. 14th, at approximately 8:50 p.m., patrol officers were called to the intersection of Brown Station Road and Dille Drive in Upper Marlboro for a pedestrian collision. When they arrived, they found Frazer in the roadway with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicated the striking vehicle was heading northbound on Brown Station Road when it struck the victim. Investigators are working to determine where the victim was standing or walking at the time of the collision. The striking driver did not remain at the scene.
Investigators believe that vehicle parts left at the scene of the fatal pedestrian hit and run belong to a Ford vehicle,, according to an update of the release. The vehicle may be a full size product such as a truck or a SUV. There may be noticeable front end damage to the vehicle.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto a mobile device.