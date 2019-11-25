The Prince George’s County Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Capitol Heights. The victim is 46-year-old Sean Spence of Capitol Heights.
According to the Prince George's Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, patrol officers were called to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane for a shooting at approximately 7:30 pm. Spence was located outside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.
Detectives are working to develop suspect(s) and a motive in this case.
On Friday, the PGPD conducted a canvass of the neighborhood, seeking information on the shooting.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in this case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0067598.