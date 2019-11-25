The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Capitol Heights. The victim is 46-year-old Sean Spence of Capitol Heights.
According to the Prince George’s Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, patrol officers were called to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane for a shooting at approximately 7:30 pm. Spence was located outside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.
Detectives are working to develop suspect(s) and a motive in this case.
On Friday, the PGPD conducted a canvass of the neighborhood, seeking information on the shooting.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in this case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case 19-0067598.