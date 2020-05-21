Police seek leads in fatal shooting

Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in District Heights that occurred Sunday, leaving one teenager dead, according to a PGPD news release. The victim is Deniro Monts, 18, of District Heights. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
According to police reports, at approximately 4:05 p.m. on May 17, officers responded to Atwood Street in District Heights for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed three additional people were also shot. One of those victims was critically injured. The other two victims suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are working to identify suspect(s) and establish a motive in this case, the release stated.
Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0024248.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews