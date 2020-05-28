Police seek to identify suspect in armed robberies

Prince George’s Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect who targeted four victims at ATMs in the county in recent weeks.
According to PGPD reports, the same suspect is believed to have committed four robberies occurring between April 29 and May 10. Three of the robberies occurred at a bank in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights. The fourth occurred at a bank in the 8500 block of Oak Street in Laurel.
In each case, police say, the suspect approached the victim at the ATM, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. None of the victims were injured.
Police obtained surveillance camera footage of the suspect and their vehicle, noting that the left half of the right rear brake light was nonfunctional.
Anyone with information that could help detectives identify this suspect is urged to call 301-772-4425 or 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews