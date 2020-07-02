Police seek to identify vehicle in hit-and-run

The Prince George's Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred June 27 and is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck the pedestrian.
According to police reports, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, patrol officers were called to Allentown Road in Camp Springs for a pedestrian collision.
The victim, later identified as Howard Rich, 41, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has indicated Rich was in the roadway on Allentown Road when he was struck by a car in the northbound lanes. Rich was then struck by a second car a short time later. The driver of the second vehicle did not remain on the scene. According to police, it appears Rich was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
The second vehicle that struck Rich has been identified as a white SUV operated by a female driver. The vehicle may have minor damage to the bottom right corner of the front bumper.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.