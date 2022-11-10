Can’t Beach That and catch driver Jonathan Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate, will be among the favorites for the $25,000 Maryland Invitational on Thursday night at Rosecroft Raceway.
Allywag Hanover, shown here winning the TVG Final last fall at the Meadowlands, is expected to be the favorite for a second consecutive year in the $125,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft Raceway.
Photo courtesy The Meadowlands/Lisa Photo
This evening Rosecroft Raceway will host the seventh edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers and the latest renewal of the track’s signature event is again expected to feature several of the sport’s top older horses and it will also include an added caveat.
In addition to competing for the $62,500 winners’ share of the purse, each of the seven combatants in the Potomac Pace will also have a chance for an additional $5,000 being offered to any horse that prevails in track record time. Keystone Velocity, hero of the second renewal of the Potomac Pace, holds the current all-age track record of 1:47.3 and if the winner shatters that mark he will also take home an additional $5,000.
With the additional purse money — the value of the race has been elevated by $25,000 — and the $5,000 track record caveat being offered, Rosecroft was hoping to attract Bulldog Hanover for the latest renewal. Well on his way to being harness racing’s horse of the year, Bulldog Hanover currently owns the fastest mile (1:45.4) in the sport’s history and he captured the Breeders Crown Open Final in 1:46.4 at Mohawk Park last out.
In the moments after Bulldog Hanover’s dominant performance in the Breeders Crown, trainer Jack Darling remarked that his next stop would be the Potomac Pace and then his final outing would be the TVG Final at The Meadowlands on Nov. 26. But four days later Darling informed Rosecroft track management that he would not be sending Bulldog Hanover to the Potomac, citing potential shipping issues and other options.
Despite Bulldog Hanover’s absence from the Potomac, the seventh addition of the event still includes five pacers that exited the Breeders Crown Open Final, including runner-up Tattoo Artist and third-place finisher Allywag Hanover, last year’s champion aged pacer and Potomac Pace runner-up. Three others, This Is The Plan, Workinonamystery and Lou’s Pearlman — all trained by Ron Burke — also exit the Breeders Crown and will be on hand for the Potomac Pace.
Allywag Hanover (Todd McCarthy), who upset Bulldog Hanover two starts back in the Allerage Open at Lexington in 1:46, equaling the second-fastest mile ever recorded in the sport’s history, has been installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite from post four. Allywag Hanover owns a 5-4-2 slate from 12 starts this year and solid 23-10-6 slate and over $1.6 million banked in 53 career outings for trainer Brett Pelling, highlighted by his 1:46 score two starts back and TVG Final triumph one year ago.
Tattoo Artist (Dexter Dunn), listed as the 2-1 second choice from post five, edged Allywag Hanover for the place spot in the Breeders Crown last out and arrives with 10 wins and over $770,000 banked from 22 starts this year. A five-year-old He’s Watching stallion trained by Chris Ryder of Bettors Wish fame, Tattoo Artist boasts 30 wins and over $1.7 million banked from 69 career outings heading into the Potomac.
Burke’s trio of Workinonamystery (David Miller), Lou’s Pearlman (Simon Allard) and This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras) has ample credentials. Not only did all three exits the Breeders Crown, but This Is The Plan boasts nearly $3 million in career earnings and Workinonamystery has earned over $1 million in his career. Lou’s Pearlman has yet to eclipse the seven-figure plateau, but last year he won the Little Brown Jug, arguably the most prestigious race in the sport.
Completing the field for the Potomac are Leonidas A (Austin Siegelman), hero of the 2020 edition of the event when he overhauled 1-5 favorite Bettors Wish in the final strides in 1:48 flat, and Sunny Weaver N (Tim Tetrick) a regular in some of the upper conditioned events at several tracks along the east coast, including Yonkers Raceway in New York where Leonidas A has been among the top pacers for the top three years.
The Potomac Pace is scheduled as the 11th race on the card slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the $25,000 Maryland Invitational for older pacers with Maryland owner, breeder or foaled ties. While the Potomac Pace may be viewed as a virtual match race by the wagering public, the same certainly cannot be said about the Maryland Invitational.
In addition to local stalwarts Can’t Beach That (Jonathan Roberts), Jack Roger (Eric Davis), Walden Woods (Jason Thompson), Transparency (Corey Braden) and Island Of The Sea (Jason Thompson), invaders Wild Wild Western, Bettor Than Spring and Slick Tony join the fray. Cn’t Beach That was already recorded four wins at the meet, while homebred Slick Tony is roughly $10,000 shy of reaching the $1 million mark in career earnings for owner-trainer Nola Leager.