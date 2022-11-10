This evening Rosecroft Raceway will host the seventh edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers and the latest renewal of the track’s signature event is again expected to feature several of the sport’s top older horses and it will also include an added caveat.

In addition to competing for the $62,500 winners’ share of the purse, each of the seven combatants in the Potomac Pace will also have a chance for an additional $5,000 being offered to any horse that prevails in track record time. Keystone Velocity, hero of the second renewal of the Potomac Pace, holds the current all-age track record of 1:47.3 and if the winner shatters that mark he will also take home an additional $5,000.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews