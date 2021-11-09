Entries and post positions will be drawn today for this Sunday’s sixth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for older, free-for-all pacers at Rosecroft Raceway and another stellar field is expected for the latest renewal.
Among the pacers expected to arrive for this Sunday’s Potomac Pace include Allywag Hanover, Tattoo Artist, This Is The Plan, Leonidas A, Jack’s Legend N, Nicholas Beach and Enavant. Both Catch The Fire and Ocean Rock are possibles for the track’s signature event. Catch The Fire captured an overnight race at The Meadowlands on Saturday night in 1:50.
“When I spoke to Brett Pelling the other day he mentioned that either Allywag Hanover or Tattoo Artist would be down here,” said Rosecroft racing secretary Pete Hanley. “They have some common ownership, which is okay, but they don’t race against one another.”
Allywag Hanover will likely assume the favorite’s role in the Potomac although he faded to third as the 2-5 favorite in the recent Breeders Crown Open final at The Meadowlands. Regarded as the best aged pacer in the land, Allywag Hanover has won nine of 17 starts this year for trainer Brett Pelling and became a millionaire with his third-place finish in the Breeders Crown.
Tattoo Artist, trained by Chris Ryder, recently won the Open Handicap at Yonkers Raceway in New York in 1:49.3, equalling the all-age track record. This Is The Plan set a world record last summer by capturing the $150,000 Battle Of Lake Erie at Northfield Park in Ohio in 1:47.3. Leonidas A is the defending champion of the Potomac after winning the 2020 renewal in 1:48 as an overlooked 15-1 shot.
This past Saturday night in the featured event at Rosecroft, Transparency (Trae Porter) rallied from well off the pace to capture the $10,000 Maryland Open Handicap in 1:50.3. A sophomore son of Artspeak trained by Roger Hans for owner-breeder Tom Cooke, Transparency recorded his third straight win and now owns a 6-5-3 slate and nearly $42,000 banked from 24 starts this year and lowered his lifetime mark by nearly a full second.
Both Transparency and runner-up Precision Bluechip will represent the local contingent in the $25,000 Maryland Invitational that is also expected to include invaders Covered Bridge, Artie’s Ideal, Carlisimo and Slick Tony. Although he is not expected to be the favorite in the race, Slick Tony will be the sentimental choice for many since owner-breeder-trainer George “Ronnie” Leager passed away recently at the age of 83.
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Derby Dog Hanover (Trae Porter) lived up to his role as the 6-5 favorite when he brushed to command before the half in 54.2, maintained a wicked pace down the backside and through the far turn and held sway late for a three-length score in 1:51.3.
A four-year-old American Ideal gelding trained by Mackenzie Kiel and co-owned by Kiel and Kristen Ramsey of Church Hill, Derby Dog Hanover prevailed for the second time in five starts at the current meet and now owns an 8-4-6 slate and $39,000 banked from 29 seasonal outings and lowered his lifetime mark by a full two seconds in the process.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, New Jersey invader Cheyenne Ryan Lee (Brett Beckwith) benefited from patient handling and a pocket journey through the first three calls then overhauled Buckeye N (Jonathan Roberts) in the lane for a length score in 1:53. The five-year-old Roll With Joe gelding posted his sixth win from 37 starts this year and first over the strip for trainer Alexandra Golding and Beckwith.
One race earlier in another non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Crush Hanover (Luke Hanners) forged a 14-1 upset when he saved ground through the first three calls, slipped out between horses on the far turn then overhauled favored JK Objection (Timothy Lust) for a two-length victory in 1:52.3 for trainer Steven Robinson.
Standardbred and thoroughbred racing fans who convened at Rosecroft on Saturday to watch the numerous Breeders Cup Championship races contested at Del Mar Race Course in Southern California could not have overlooked the impact of the Maryland-bred horses on racing’s biggest stage.
In the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic, Knicks Go led throughout en route to a three-length victory over Medina Spirit after completing the one-mile and one-quarter distance in 1:59.57 as the 3-1 second choice. A Maryland-bred son of Paynter trained by Brad Cox, Knicks Go likely secured horse of the year honors with his emphatic victory in the Classic.
Then several races earlier on the card, Aloha West rallied from well off the pace and widest of all to edge Dr. Schivel by a nose in the $2 million Breeders Cup Sprint. A four-year-old son of Hard Spun trained by Wayne Catalano, Aloha West recorded his fifth win in nine starts this year and pushed his lifetime earnings past $1.3 million after getting the six furlongs in 1:08.49.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews