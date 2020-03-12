Equality, safety and appropriate training is what LGBTQ advocates are demanding from the Prince George’s County Board of Education.
“I am disheartened by how I know there’s people that sit that represent people that look like me, but still want people that look like me to be oppressed, to be bullied,” said LGBTQ advocate Krystal Oriadha to Prince George’s County Board of Education members at their meeting on Feb. 20.
Advocates stood behind Oriadha in support as she shared her thoughts on providing teachers with proper training for LGBTQ students and families.
She spoke passionately along with another advocate demanding that board members do their part and represent every person in the county despite their gender, sexuality, race, religion etc.
“Remember every child that has hung themselves, killed themselves, shot themselves, every parent that lives with their child coming home in tears every day because their family is different when you make this decision and I hope you can live with yourself,” said Oriadha.
In 2017, four male students assaulted a lesbian student and left her with three broken ribs at Northwestern High School after being bullied. The mother of the victim said school officials did not take the proper steps to handle the issue.
LGBTQ advocates have spoken out about teacher training, bullying and the safety of children in the school system to the board for years, and this was the second official hearing for a new budgetary item. Oriadha was informed it may be voted on another day.
According to the state of Maryland’s 2018 State Plan on Suicide Prevention, nationally, 34.2% of lesbian, gay and bisexual students are bullied on school property, and 28% of students are bullied electronically.
Members of the Operations, Budget, and Fiscal Affairs Committee formally requested an $80,000 amendment to the chief executive officer’s proposed annual operating budget for the 2021-2022 school year. The amendment would go towards enhancing professional diversity training for teachers in regard to LGBTQ students and families.
The training will be hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Welcoming Schools premier professional development training. The amendment included two proposal options.
The first option is a school-based training pilot program where Welcoming Schools training experts will work directly with one school in each district and track their progress. This would cost $49,500 for a total of 9 schools, and at the end of the year the board members would decide if they should move forward with a district wide program.
The second option would be district-based training where Welcoming Schools trainers would teach selected in-district facilitators who will then train staff throughout each district. The district-based training will cost $80,000 and includes all schools.
“The entire meeting when it came to this specific amendment was so powerful,” said District 5 board member Raaheela Ahmed. “It’s bringing people together from all sides of the spectrum to say this is something that needs to be done.”
The board voted unanimously to amend the CEO’s requested annual operating budget for the LGBTQ training for teachers; advocates clapped in excitement.
District 3 board member Pamela Boozer-Strother, also a member of the LGBTQ community, said she felt affirmed as Oriadha spoke and thanked the board for listening and supporting the budget for the training.
After amendments are voted on, the budget proposal is sent to the county executive and county council where a finalized amount is decided upon, normally smaller than the school board’s requested budget. In June, the Board of Education members evaluate their initial budget and make it fit to the actual budget they received.
Surrounding areas like Charles County Public Schools provide employees training regarding LGBTQ students as part of their mandatory sexual harassment training and for Title IX coordinators at each school.