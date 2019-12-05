A Prince George’s County Police patrol officer is suspended following his arrest in the District of Columbia, and another suspended PGPD officer was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.
Officer Robert Grimes was charged with two misdemeanors — second degree burglary and destruction of property Tuesday morning in D.C. Superior Court.
He is accused of breaking into and causing property damage to an office building in the district shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. No one was injured.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an administrative investigation into this matter. Any questions about the criminal investigation should be directed to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Grimes joined PGPD three years ago. He is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
PGPD Police Officer First Class Sharrod Wiggins is charged with indecent exposure, second degree assault and additional charges.
The allegations against Wiggins occurred while he was off-duty in Hyattsville in April.
At that time, the City of Hyattsville Police Department began a criminal investigation against Wiggins, and the PGPD suspended his police powers as the investigation continued.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Investigation Response Team within the Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation which is ongoing.
Wiggins is assigned to the Bureau of Investigation. He joined the PGPD in 2012.