The Prince George's County Department of the Environment has announced the following services and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25:
Closed —Animal Services Facility, 3750 Brown Station Road; Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill; Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center; Electronics Recycling Acceptance Drop-Off Site, located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill; Houshold Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Site, located at the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill;Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance and Recycling Center; Prince George's County Organics Composting Facility; Prince George's County Materials Recycling Facility, 1000 Ritchie Road.
In addition, there will be no bulky trash collection; scheduled collections resume Dec. 26.
There will also be no trash collection in county-contracted areas or curbside recycling collection; regular collections will occur Dec. 24; collections scheduled for Wednesday will occur Thursday, Dec. 26; collections scheduled for Thursday will occur Friday, Dec. 27; and collections scheduled for Dec. 27 will occur Saturday, Dec. 28.
Regular residential yard trim collections will occur Monday, Dec. 23.
TheBus, a public transit service operated by the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, will not operate on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular operations of TheBus will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26. In addition, the County’s Call-A-Bus service will not operate on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular operations of the Call-A-Bus services will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26.
In addition, Prince George’s CountyClick 3-1-1 will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and will return to regular operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26. However, residents can still submit service/issue requests online at www.countyclick311.com/.