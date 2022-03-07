The Prince George’s County Public Schools board met last month to discuss significant discrepancies in the education budget.
According to data provided by PGCPS, the county is looking to secure approximately $26 million as part of the Educational Effort adjustment. As of Feb. 10, Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget is allotting $0 for PGCPS.
PGCPS is also working to secure approximately $297 million for Compensatory Education across the district. As of now, the governor’s budget is willing to allot approximately $254 million in this specific category, leaving a $43 million discrepancy.
According to Michael Herbstman, Chief Financial Officer of PGCPS, the Educational Effort adjustment analyzes the ratio of the county’s local share of major education aid to the county’s wealth. The formula sets a “Maximum Local Share”, based on wealth that counties are required to contribute. If that “Maximum Local Share,” is below the formula requirements, then the state is required to contribute that difference.
Herbstman is confident that PGCPS meets these requirements. “When the CEO-proposed budget was developed, we assumed that the state budget would comply with the state law,” Herbstman said. “Therefore, we included an initial estimate of $25 million in the CEOs' proposed budgets.”
The Preliminary State Aid Memo replied that such Education Effort allocations, “require two years of data which will not be available until FY 2024. Therefore, the governor's allowance does not include funding for this program.” Herbstman provided pushback to this idea saying, “We strongly disagree with this statement. In fact, we already have all the data necessary to calculate the exact dollar value. That amount is $27,568,270.”
Compensatory education is specifically intended to provide additional funding to school systems that serve students from low-income families. This is especially important amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as school districts attempt to ensure quality education and nutritious meals despite irregular circumstances.
“Compensatory education funding is based on the number of Free-and-Reduced-Priced Meals applications,” said Herbstman. “When the Pandemic started, the United States Department of Agriculture discontinued the requirement that families complete paperwork to show that their children were income-eligible for free and reduced-price meals.”
While this policy assured free meals for children, it led to significantly fewer applications for free and reduced-price meals. As a result, Prince George’s County received over 16,000 fewer applications than it did two years ago. This decrease in applications, combined with already low application numbers stemming from the pandemic, skewed the data used to calculate Compensatory Education. This left PGCPS short $43 million in necessary revenue.
This budget discrepancy is not unique to Prince George’s County. According to Gov. Hogan’s education budget proposal for the 2022–2023 fiscal year, public school funding is being cut by around $140 million across Maryland. Of the projected $140 million being cut from education, $126 million fall in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.
The legality of these projected cuts remains in question, specifically in accordance with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, Adrienne A. Jones, commented on the potential budget cuts saying, “I’m disappointed that this budget continues to undermine the Blueprint’s commitment to providing a world-class K-12 education for children in every zip code.”